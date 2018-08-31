What You Need to Know About Toms’ Teacher Discount

Getting the classroom ready for a new school year can get pretty expensive, so purchasing a polished look for the first day may not fit into a teacher’s budget after all is said and done. Thankfully, Toms is here to help change that.

From July 23 to Sept. 10, the charitable footwear brand offers a 15 percent discount for educators on all full-priced and sale merchandise in store and online — making it easy to stock up on everything from stylish slides to eyeglasses without breaking the bank. To make the deal even sweeter, Toms also keeps with its tradition of donating a pair of shoes to someone in need for every pair that you buy.

If you’re shopping online, you’ll need to verify your credentials on Toms.com in order to redeem the discount. This involves filling out a short form with your name, school, email address and zip code. The information will then be processed through SheerID, a digital verification service that helps companies keep their offers limited to qualifying groups. Once you’ve been approved, you’ll receive an email with a special discount code to use at checkout.

Of course, there are a few exclusions you’ll want to take note of. The offer can’t be used with any other promotions and is only valid one time. It also does not apply to gift cards, taxes, shipping or any other fees you may encounter on the site.

