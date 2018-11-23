How to Watch Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s $9 Million Match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s $9 million winner-take-all event is finally here. And while you can’t win the high-stakes purse they’re playing for during “The Match,” you can own the shoes they wear on the golf course.

Whenever Nike-sponsored Woods makes his way to the green, he wears his Air Zoom TW71 signature style. The course-ready style is executed with a synthetic leather upper and features the brand’s responsive Zoom Air cushioning, a TPU stability plate and a waterproof membrane. The shoes retail for $150.

Nike Air Zoom TW71 CREDIT: Carlsgolfland.com

As for Michelson, the golfer laces up the Saddle Gallivanter look from G/Fore. The model, which retails for $225, is built with waterproof pebble full grain leather on its upper and antimicrobial Ortholite insoles.

G/Fore Saddle Gallivanter CREDIT: Trendygolfusa.com

Woods and Mickelson will face off today at 3 p.m. ET at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. It’s a pay-per-view matchup that costs $19.99 and is available through several cable providers such as Comcast, DirecTV, Verizon and AT&T U-Verse. It also can be streamed live via Bleacher Report Live.

Woods is the No. 13 ranked golfer in the world, and Mickelson comes in at No. 27.

