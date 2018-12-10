7 Men’s Sneakers That Are Leading the Sustainability Movement

Going green is not only responsible, it is also on-trend. Sportswear giants such as Adidas and Nike, and under-the-radar brands including Veja, all deliver must-have styles from labels that are prioritizing sustainability.

Adidas Ultra Boost Parley

These stylish performance running shoes boast yarn made from recycled ocean waste and equipped with the brand’s acclaimed Boost cushioning.

Adidas Ultra Boost Parley CREDIT: Adidas

Nike Air Force 1 Flyleather

The Swoosh delivers arguably its most important sneaker of all time with Flyleather, a material made through a process with less of a carbon impact than that of traditional leather manufacturing.

Nike Air Force 1 Flyleather CREDIT: Nike

Veja V-10 Suede

This look features lining and insoles executed with ethically sourced organic cotton and soles made from Amazonian rubber.

Veja V-10 Suede CREDIT: Matchesfashion.com

Vivobarefoot Primus Swimrun Hi

Ideal for muddy or surfaces with loose dirt, the upper on this style from Vivobarefoot boasts a mesh upper made with recycled plastic bottles.

Vivobarefoot Primus Swimrun Hi CREDIT: Vivobarefoot

Reebok NPC UK Cotton and Corn

This look from Reebok is a USDA-certified bio-based shoe, built with an outsole made from corn and a 100-percent cotton upper.

Reebok NPC UK Cotton and Corn CREDIT: Reebok

Veja Rum Trainers

This retro-inspired look features Veja’s signature Amazonian rubber soles paired with a suede and mesh upper.

Veja Rum Trainers CREDIT: Matchesfashion.com

Vivobarefoot Primus Trek Leather

Made with responsibly sourced leather, this sneaker is made to go from the pavement to the trails thanks to the brand’s Firm Ground outsole with chevron lugs.

Vivobarefoot Primus Trek Leather CREDIT: Vivobarefoot

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

