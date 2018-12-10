Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Men’s Sneakers That Are Leading the Sustainability Movement

By Peter Verry
Adidas Ultra Boost Parley
Adidas Ultra Boost Parley
CREDIT: Adidas

Going green is not only responsible, it is also on-trend. Sportswear giants such as Adidas and Nike, and under-the-radar brands including Veja, all deliver must-have styles from labels that are prioritizing sustainability.

Adidas Ultra Boost Parley

These stylish performance running shoes boast yarn made from recycled ocean waste and equipped with the brand’s acclaimed Boost cushioning.

Adidas Ultra Boost Parley
Adidas Ultra Boost Parley
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Ultra Boost Parley $180
Buy it

Nike Air Force 1 Flyleather

The Swoosh delivers arguably its most important sneaker of all time with Flyleather, a material made through a process with less of a carbon impact than that of traditional leather manufacturing.

Nike Air Force 1 Flyleather
Nike Air Force 1 Flyleather
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Flyleather $100
Buy it

Veja V-10 Suede

This look features lining and insoles executed with ethically sourced organic cotton and soles made from Amazonian rubber.

Veja V-10 Suede
Veja V-10 Suede
CREDIT: Matchesfashion.com
Buy: Veja V-10 Suede $150
Buy it

Vivobarefoot Primus Swimrun Hi

Ideal for muddy or surfaces with loose dirt, the upper on this style from Vivobarefoot boasts a mesh upper made with recycled plastic bottles.

Vivobarefoot Primus Swimrun Hi
Vivobarefoot Primus Swimrun Hi
CREDIT: Vivobarefoot
Buy: Vivobarefoot Primus Swimrun Hi $190
Buy it

Reebok NPC UK Cotton and Corn

This look from Reebok is a USDA-certified bio-based shoe, built with an outsole made from corn and a 100-percent cotton upper.

Reebok NPC UK Cotton and Corn
Reebok NPC UK Cotton and Corn
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok NPC UK Cotton and Corn $95
Buy it

Veja Rum Trainers

This retro-inspired look features Veja’s signature Amazonian rubber soles paired with a suede and mesh upper.

Veja Rum Trainers
Veja Rum Trainers
CREDIT: Matchesfashion.com
Buy: Veja Rum Trainers $120
Buy it

Vivobarefoot Primus Trek Leather

Made with responsibly sourced leather, this sneaker is made to go from the pavement to the trails thanks to the brand’s Firm Ground outsole with chevron lugs.

Vivobarefoot Primus Trek Leather
Vivobarefoot Primus Trek Leather
CREDIT: Vivobarefoot
Buy: Vivobarefoot Primus Trek Leather $190
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

