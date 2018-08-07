Steph Curry Has a New Signature Shoe — and You Can Buy it Now

Stephen Curry rocked his Under Armour Curry 5 signature sneaker throughout the run to his third NBA title, but in the offseason, he’s wearing a new look bearing his name.

Available now via UA.com is the Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2, a secondary series of signature shoes for the accomplished baller. The new pair of kicks is available in men’s and grade school sizing, with retail prices of $100 and $90, respectively.

For men, there are two colorways available: midnight navy and white, and red and white. There are also two grade school colorways out now: red and white, and royal and white.

The court-ready sneakers feature a dual density midsole with both Micro G foam and Charged Cushioning, a molded maxprene upper for comfort and breathability, a singular webbed lace system to wrap the foot, and an integrated upper and tongue construction for breathability.

The baller debuted a player’s edition colorway of the sneakers during his annual SC30 Select Camp for top high school basketball players throughout the country, which tipped off Aug. 5. The style featured a navy upper, a midsole that boasts a red portion with white speckles at the forefoot and navy from the midfoot to the heel, and an icy translucent outsole. The upper also had hits of white.

Steph Curry lacing up the Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2. CREDIT: Chris Leach/SC30 Inc.

Stephen Curry in a player's edition Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2. CREDIT: Chris Leach/SC30 Inc.

