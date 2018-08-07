Sign up for our newsletter today!

Steph Curry Has a New Signature Shoe — and You Can Buy it Now

By Peter Verry
Stephen Curry Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2
Stephen Curry at his SC30 Select Camp in the Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2.
CREDIT: Chris Leach/SC30 Inc.

Stephen Curry rocked his Under Armour Curry 5 signature sneaker throughout the run to his third NBA title, but in the offseason, he’s wearing a new look bearing his name.

Available now via UA.com is the Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2, a secondary series of signature shoes for the accomplished baller. The new pair of kicks is available in men’s and grade school sizing, with retail prices of $100 and $90, respectively.

For men, there are two colorways available: midnight navy and white, and red and white. There are also two grade school colorways out now: red and white, and royal and white.

The court-ready sneakers feature a dual density midsole with both Micro G foam and Charged Cushioning, a molded maxprene upper for comfort and breathability, a singular webbed lace system to wrap the foot, and an integrated upper and tongue construction for breathability.

Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2

Buy: Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2 $100
Buy it

The baller debuted a player’s edition colorway of the sneakers during his annual SC30 Select Camp for top high school basketball players throughout the country, which tipped off Aug. 5. The style featured a navy upper, a midsole that boasts a red portion with white speckles at the forefoot and navy from the midfoot to the heel, and an icy translucent outsole. The upper also had hits of white.

Chris Leach/SC30 Inc.
Steph Curry lacing up the Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2.
CREDIT: Chris Leach/SC30 Inc.
Stephen Curry Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2
Stephen Curry in a player's edition Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 2.
CREDIT: Chris Leach/SC30 Inc.

