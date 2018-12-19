These Are the Top-Selling Sneakers on FN.com

At FN, we pride ourselves on seeking out and testing shoes to deliver curated picks and honest reviews. But since we can’t try everything on the market, we’re turning it over to our readers. We made note of all the styles that have caught your eye over the years and rounded up the top-selling sneakers on Footwearnews.com, including Nike Air Zoom sneakers, classic white Supergas and wool Allbirds runners. Scroll through to see which made the list and start adding to your cart.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Designed to deliver on speed, the Nike Pegasus 35 offers responsive Zoom Air cushioning and embedded Flywire cables in the laces for secure lockdown.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 CREDIT: Zappos

Nike Free RN 2018

If sprints and shorter runs are your forte, the Nike Free RN 2018 may be the shoe for you. It comes with wide-set straps for added support and a waved sole that offers a comfortable, barely-there feel. Bonus: The upper is easy to collapse, making it the perfect pair to throw in your gym bag.

Nike Free RN 2018 CREDIT: Zappos

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic

This style is a Kate Middleton favorite, so we’re not surprised by its popularity. The simple white silhouette will go with everything in your closet, and it retails for under $70.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic CREDIT: Zappos

Reebok Crossfit Nano 8

Crossfit lovers can’t get enough of this Reebok sneaker. Featuring a strong yet breathable upper, added cushioning in the forefoot and enhanced grip in the toe box, the shoe is made to help you hit all your PRs.

Reebok Crossfit Nano 8 CREDIT: Amazon

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Another Nike style to top the list, the Epic React Flyknit boasts energy-returning React cushioning and a Flyknit upper that hugs to the shape of your foot.

Nike Epic React Flyknit CREDIT: Nike

Nike J.Crew Killshot 2

With its off-white upper and standout gum sole, this retro style sold out within minutes on J.Crew’s website when it relaunched last March. Thankfully, the pair has been restocked since, and a handful of sizes are still left on Jcrew.com.

Nike J.Crew Killshot 2 CREDIT: J.Crew

Adidas Ultra Boost

A flexible outsole and stretchy knit upper offer an ultrasmooth ride in this sleek running shoe.

Adidas Ultra Boost CREDIT: Adidas

Allbirds Wool Runners

From the brand behind “the world’s most comfortable shoes,” the Allbirds Wool Runner is made entirely of soft merino wool, which helps wick away moisture on the insole and repel water from the outside. The shoes are also eco-friendly, as the laces are made of 100 percent recycled materials.

Allbirds Wool Runners CREDIT: Allbirds

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0.”

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was arguably one of the hottest sneaker styles of 2017, and the fanfare around the look doesn’t seem to be dying down. Seen here in a dark gray finish, these kicks feature a woven Primeknit upper and bold orange messaging — and are available for resale in a range of sizes on Stadium Good’s website.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0.” CREDIT: Stadium Goods

