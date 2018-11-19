9 Must-Have Gifts for Sneaker-Obsessed Teen Boys

This holiday season, surprise the sneaker-loving teen boy in your life with a gifts he really wants. From hot sneaker styles to essential accessories like socks, cleaners and even coffee table books, we’ve rounded up some ideas to inspire your shopping.

Under Armour Curry 5

The latest Under Armour Curry model is a must-have for any guy who’s always on the courts. It boasts a new low-cut design for optimal movement as well as signature details like a sleek knit bootie construction and intricate lace system for secure lock down.

Under Armour Curry 5 CREDIT: Finish Line

Sof Sole Sneaker Balls

It’s no secret his kicks can get pretty smelly from time to time. These sneaker balls, which come in a range of fun designs like smileys and tie-dye, can easily be popped into kicks for up to 2100 hours of freshness — making them a great stocking stuffer.

Sof Sole sneaker balls. CREDIT: Amazon

The Ultimate Sneaker book

Kicks fans won’t want to miss this epic anthology, which brings to life the pages of indie magazine “Sneaker Freaker,” chronicling 100 years of sneaker history. From the hottest releases and buzziest collaborations to the most iconic ad campaigns and exclusive interviews, this book is packed with all the juicy details.

The Ultimate Sneaker Book CREDIT: Courtesy of Taschen

Puma Thunder Spectra sneakers

Puma taps into the “dad shoe” trend with the Thunder Spectra, now available in a bold new burgundy and black version. The darker tones are perfect for the holiday season when boys want to dress up their look without sacrificing comfort or style.

Puma Thunder Spectra sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Vans Classic Super No-Show socks

Sneaker lovers can never have enough socks. These simple, no-show styles — also available in white, gray and multicolor sets — are made of a breathable cotton blend that will keep feet cool and comfy all day long.

Vans Classic super no-show socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

ForceField Shoe Crease Preventers

Teens can keep their sneakers looking fresh from the box with the help of these patented inserts, which fit comfortably inside the toe box to prevent creasing and wear. Adhesive strips keep the inserts in place while kids are on the move.

ForceField shoe crease preventers CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Champion Long-Sleeved T-shirt

Champion has had quite the fashion comeback, and now the heritage sportswear brand’s classic logo tees are in hot demand. This cozy long-sleeved design also comes in white, red, gray and royal blue.

Champion long-sleeved T-shirt CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Nike Air Force 1 High ’07 LV8 Sport NBA sneaker

Just in time for the holidays, Nike is celebrating its legendary Air Force 1 silhouette with a series of new styles. The lineup includes a sleek NBA pack that pays tribute to fans’ favorite teams with classic jersey colors.

Nike Air Force 1 High ’07 LV8 Sport NBA sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Rob Tee’s Custom “Air” Sneaker Poster

Kids can immortalize their favorite sneaker style with this colorful print featuring the classic Air Jordan. Framed or set on its own, it will be a standout addition to any plain wall.

Rob Tee’s Custom “Air” Sneaker Poster CREDIT: Amazon

