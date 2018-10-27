8 Coffee Table Books for the Sneakerhead in Your Life

The acclaimed "Sneakers" book, which was published in 2017.

If someone you know genuinely loves kicks but you have no clue what pair he or she wants, a sneaker-themed book would make a great gift.

Thankfully, authors have penned several books that could educate and enlighten any enthusiast. Below are eight options covering brands, trends, cultural moments and more that the sneakerhead in your life is sure to enjoy.

‘Where’d You Get Those? 10th Anniversary Edition: New York City’s Sneaker Culture: 1960-1987’

This is arguably the best book about sneaker culture ever produced. Bobbito Garcia, an expert on all things kicks, details decades of Big Apple living through that lens.

Vans Off the Wall: Stories of Sole From Vans Originals’ (50th anniversary edition)

This book is packed with tons of gems about the California-based skate brand’s history. A must-have for anyone who is always wearing iconic looks including the Old Skool, Sk8-Hi and the Slip-on.

‘Slam Kicks: Basketball Sneakers That Changed the Game’

Are you a fan of basketball kicks? If so, you should check this book out, which will give you a proper history lesson of the sport’s biggest game-changing looks.

‘Sole Provider: Thirty Years of Nike Basketball’

This is another deep dive into basketball sneakers, covering decades of looks from the early days of the Swoosh. And if you act fast, you can pick up this 16-year-old book from Amazon for $15.

‘Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike’

Nike fans, this is a must-have for you. This is valuable insider insight from the brand’s founder, Phil Knight.

‘Sneakers’

If you’re looking for a modern comprehensive look at sneaker culture, complete with in-depth interviews from the industry’s power players such as Virgil Abloh and Ronnie Fieg, you should absolutely pick this book up.

‘Sneaker Wars’

Didn’t know that the founders of Adidas and Puma were brothers? Unaware of the feud that caused them to split and form two different companies? This book details this story and more.

‘Stan Smith: Some People Think I’m a Shoe!’

If you thought the Stan Smith was just the name of a sneaker and not a former tennis great, you should probably give this a read.

