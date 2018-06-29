Check Out the New FN!

7 Puma Sneakers On Sale Starting at $45 — and More Brands Are 70 Percent Off at Shopbop.com

By Allie Fasanella
PUMA Platform Up Sneakers
A Puma platform sneaker.
Shopbop.com is having a big summer savings sale right now with plenty of styles from the German athletic company for you to choose from. Ranging from chunky platforms to more sporty silhouettes, each shoe strikes us as a stylish way lace up this summer.

Keep reading to view seven different looks.

1. Puma Clyde Denim Leather Sneakers

These smooth white leather Clyde sneakers, featuring a dark- and light-wash denim detail along the side, are the Puma shoes you never knew you needed. Marked down to $75, from $150, there’s nothing not to love about these classic kicks.

PUMA Clyde Denim Leather Sneakers

Buy: Puma Clyde Denim Leather Sneakers $75
2. Puma Suede 90681 Sneakers

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect summer-ready sneaker to warm up any outfit, look no further than this iconic Puma silhouette coming in a honey mustard-colored suede, on sale for $66.50, from $95.

PUMA Suede 90681 Sneakers

Buy: Puma Suede 90681 Sneakers $66.50
3. Puma Suede Classic Sneakers

For under $50, cop these sandy suede lace-up sneakers featuring the German athletic company’s signature side stripe detail in “Puma Black.”

PUMA Suede Classic Sneakers

Buy: Puma Suede Sneakers $45.50
4. Puma Platform Up Sneakers

Pick up these feminine, blush-colored cowhide leather platform sneakers featuring ribbon laces and a contrasting suede tongue, toe cap, and side stripe.

PUMA Platform Up Sneakers

Buy: Puma Platform Up Sneakers $77
5. Puma Platform Up Sneakers

Lace up these lightweight, chunky-heeled sneakers coming with an athletic silhouette and a sleek black satin finish for less than $100.

PUMA Muse Echo Satin EP Sneakers

Buy: Puma Muse Echo Satin EP Sneakers $91
6. Puma Fierce Satin EP Sneakers

These “Pearl” pink satiny sneakers, boasting a clean laceless design, are marked down to $77, from $110, and are destined to get your feet noticed.

PUMA Fierce Satin EP Sneakers

Buy: Puma Fierce Satin EP Sneakers $77
7. Suede Platform Trace Sneakers

Also coming in at just $77, these chunky platform sneakers with a gray suede finish are bound to go with any look you choose this summer.

PUMA Suede Platform Trace Sneakers

Buy: Puma Suede Trace Sneakers $77
