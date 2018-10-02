Saucony Channels the Fall With Its Pumpkin Spice Latte Sneakers

Pumpkin spice lattes are a fall hit, and Saucony now has a running shoe inspired by the season’s beloved beverage.

Out now exclusively via Saucony.com is the “Pumpkin Spice” Freedom ISO 2, a performance sneaker built for the neutral runner. The look comes with a $160 price tag, available in men’s and women’s sizing.

The sneakers are executed with an upper meant to look like the popular drink, including a pumpkin-colored toe box that fades into a milky foam color on the heel. Also, the laces that will keep your foot locked in mirror the same gradient pattern. Continuing with the shoe’s theme is the leaf design often found atop the latte made with steamed milk, which can be spotted on the insole and tongue.

And for the diehard runner ready to lace these up and get some miles in, there’s plenty of Saucony’s proprietary tech infused in the shoe. The sneakers are made with the brand’s Everun energy-returning midsole, an Isoknit upper made to adapt to the runner’s foot and a durable Tri-Flex outsole.

The leaf pattern on the tongue and insole of the Saucony “Pumpkin Spice” Freedom ISO 2. CREDIT: Saucony

For fans of both running and all things coffee, this theme from Saucony may look a bit familiar. In March, the brand released a collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts on its Kinvara 9 silhouette ahead of the Boston Marathon.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Saucony Promotes Unity With Its Limited-Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Sneakers

Anne Cavassa Named President of Saucony

Boston Runs on Dunkin’, Thanks to Saucony