Saucony Promotes Unity With Its Limited-Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Sneakers

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is roughly two weeks away, but Saucony is sprinting out of the blocks now with a charitable running sneaker release. And its message is emblazoned on the heels of the shoes: unity.

Available now via Saucony.com in both men’s and women’s sizing is the limited-edition “Unity” iteration of the Kinvara 9 neutral running shoe. For the release, Saucony partnered with Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.

The brand confirmed that 20 percent of the proceeds from sales of the shoes will go to the foundation towards research into the causes and treatment of breast cancer.

A look at the Saucony Kinvara 9 “Unity” sneaker for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. CREDIT: Saucony

The tongues and insoles of the Saucony Kinvara 9 “Unity” Breast Cancer Awareness Month sneakers. CREDIT: Saucony

The Kinvara 9, made for runs on the road, track or treadmill, features Saucony’s acclaimed Everun responsive cushioning and a minimal upper design made to keep the sneakers light.

Saucony is no stranger to using the Kinvara 9 sneakers for collaborations. The brand used the model for its beloved Dunkin’ Donuts shoe, designed to celebrate the upcoming 2018 Boston Marathon, and inspired by the love runners have for coffee and doughnuts. The shoes dropped in March.

The Saucony Kinvara 9 “Unity” sneakers come with a $120 price tag. The kicks will be available as long as supplies last until the end of October.

