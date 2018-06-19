Rita Ora Takes Boat Ride in Sassy White and Green Floral Dress With Matching Sneakers

Rita Ora has been spending a lot of time in New York lately, but beyond her star-studded events, the singer also managed to take some time off. After all, it’s basically summer.

Today, she took to Instagram to share a throwback moment of herself taking a relaxing boat ride in Central Park. “I had the best Sunday ever,” she said of the photo in her caption.

To complement her chill day in the city, Ora opted for a stylish green and white casual look featuring a floral dress and matching sneakers. She also kept her accessories at a minimum only having on a stack of bracelets and sunglasses.

When it comes to a day outdoors, putting on sneakers is the way to go. Not only is it comfortable, but the closed-toe shoes keep the dirt out and protect the feet. For trendy and affordable footwear for a walk in the park, consider Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers — which resemble the kicks Ora wore to the city’s iconic destination.

The front part of the shoe is more narrow, allowing for a cozier fit, and to ensure all-day comfort, the brand incorporated a padded fabric lining inside the sneaks. Click below for a closer look and make the purchase ASAP as sizes of the popular footwear tend to sell out.

