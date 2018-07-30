Sign up for our newsletter today!

Reebok’s New Unisex Basketball Sneaker Has a Serious ’90s Vibe

By Peter Verry
Reebok Mobius OG
CREDIT: Tom Gould/Reebok

It’s rare that a new sneaker inspired by past favorites can capture the essence of the beloved classics. But Reebok has done its best to emulate its ’90s basketball vibe with the Mobius OG.

The design of the Reebok Classic Mobius OG takes cues from some of the brand’s best hoops shoes of all time — and staples of the era — including the Shaqnosis, the Kamikaze II and the Blast. And for its debut, the brand is releasing the unisex sneaker in a pair of colorways: a black and white look as well as a red, white and blue iteration.

A look at the Reebok Mobius OG in black and white.
CREDIT: Tom Gould/Reebok

To introduce the collection, Reebok Classic enlisted the help of photographer Tom Gould for a series of shots in Harlem, N.Y. The intent of the photographs, according to the brand, was to create “a deep heritage story” meant to illustrate “how local culture has influenced personal style over the years.”

The Reebok Mobius OG in a red, white and blue colorway.
CREDIT: Tom Gould/Reebok
Models in the two Reebok Mobius OG colorways and matching tracksuits.
CREDIT: Tom Gould/Reebok

In addition to the release of the Reebok Classic Mobius OG, the label will drop corresponding tracksuits. The release date has not yet been announced.

The Mobius OG is available now for $140 via Reebok.com.

Buy: Reebok Classic Mobius OG $140
