Reebok Partners With Netflix’s ‘GLOW’ on ’80s-Inspired Kicks — And They’re Going to Be on the Show

The Netflix original series “GLOW” and Reebok Classics have partnered up to honor the spunky ladies of the ’80s with colorful sneakers.

The show, whose title stands for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, features 12 women who use the professional wrestling scene to try and break into the acting world. Reebok decided to create two new iterations of their Freestyle Hi silhouette for “GLOW” that retail for $85.

The Reebox X GLOW Freestyle HI in white, pink, green and yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The sneakers will be worn by several of the characters in the show’s sophomore season debuting on Friday.

In 1982, the Freestyle Hi was actually the first ever sneaker created and marketed for women, making it the perfect pairing for the throwback show which is set in the 1980s.

The Reebox X GLOW Freestyle HI in rose gold and nude. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To be paired with the actresses’ neon leggings, scrunchies and leotards, the new colorways of the Freestyle Hi come in white, pink, green and yellow, or in rose gold and nude.

According to the brand, “‘GLOW’ embraces Reebok’s sneaker’s heritage and ‘female first’ philosophy. The series captures a body of strong women who express bravery, resistance, and unity.”

The first season earned much acclaim and even a Golden Globes nomination for Alison Brie, one of the show’s stars.

The Reebok x “GLOW” collaboration is available for purchase now Reebok.com.