5 Best Deals From Reebok’s Huge Buy One Get One Free Sale — Savings That Will Blow Your Mind

Discounts on your favorite sneakers are always great, but when “buy one get one free” is involved — aka the holy grail of sales — it’s practically a no-brainer to add multiple pairs to your cart. In honor of the back-to-school season, tons of popular sneakers for kids and adults are BOGO free on Reebok.com; all you have to do is use code SCHOOL to take advantage of the amazing deal. And as if you needed another incentive to shop, shipping is free for orders over $49.

To help you navigate the endless options, we’ve rounded up some beloved men’s sneaker styles from the sale. A word of advice? Jump on your top picks ASAP before they’re all gone.

Reebok Speed TR

Complete with a low-profile platform and traction outsole for ultimate stability and grip, these versatile trainers are great for a variety of different-intensity workouts. As an added bonus, they’re currently 25% off.

Reebok Hydrorush TR

Originally designed for NFL players like J.J. Watt, the Hydrorush TR features a special liquid foam material under the heel that absorbs shock without altering performance.

Reebok Print Run 3.0

The four-way stretch material on these sneakers not only offers added comfort but a more casual feel for everyday wear.

Reebok Walk Ultra 6 DMX Max

These dad shoe-inspired kicks aren’t just trendy — they feature large airpods and an EVA midsole to keep you comfortable when you’re on the go.

Reebok Yourflex Train 9.0 XWide

Tailored for people with wide feet, these sleek neoprene sneakers won’t cramp your toes (or style).

