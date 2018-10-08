5 Must-Have Men’s Sneakers to Nab From Reebok’s Huge Columbus Day Sale

Reebok is well-known for releasing its Buy One Get One discounted sales throughout the year, and now it’s back with another can’t-miss deal in honor of Columbus Day.

Today only, the retailer is offering BOGO 50 percent off select merchandise — including a range of popular sneaker styles — when you use the code LEVELUP at checkout.

To help save you time scouring through all the options, we’ve rounded up our favorite men’s sneakers to nab ASAP before the deal expires. Shop them all below, and head to Reebok.com/us/columbus_day to see more reduced-price offerings.

Reebok Hydrorush TR

Featuring a breathable mesh upper and liquid foam cushioning to absorb shock in the heel, the Hydrorush TR is designed to optimize performance in a range of different intensity workouts.

Reebok Hydrorush TR CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok Classic Leather Mu

Perfect for everyday wear, these classic, comfort-driven kicks feature a plush footbed and rubber gum outsole for added traction.

Reebok Classic leather Mu CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok Speed TR

Available in eight versatile colorways, this sleek runner boasts a durable Cordura upper and a heel clip for added stability. Bonus: It’s has also been reduced from $100 to $75, so you can enjoy even more savings on top of the BOGO deal.

Reebok Speed TR CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok DMX Fusion Lite

Amp up your althleisure wear with this sophisticated slip-on style, complete with elastic laces and subtle stitching details.

Reebok DMX Fusion Lite CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok Daytona DMX

Since the dad sneaker trend isn’t going anywhere, this chunky look will easily earn you tons of compliments this season. Plus, it retails for just $125, making it a much more affordable option than designer styles like Balenciaga’s Triple S.

Reebok Daytona DMX CREDIT: Reebok

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

Best Columbus Day Shoe Sales to Shop This Year — Get Massive Savings

4 Best Alternatives to the Nike React Element 87 Sneaker

Rock Band Imagine Dragons, Zappos and Superga Teamed Up on Shoes That Support Kids With Cancer