Let the Good Times Roll With Reebok’s 3:AM New Orleans-Themed Sneakers

Reebok and presented their latest iteration of the 3:AM franchise on Tuesday — sneakers that celebrate the hip-hop heritage of New Orleans.

The content series taps talent from the top sneaker cities of America, with the Crescent City joining previous launches at Atlanta and New York. Rapper Chase N. Cashe and photographer Polo Silk designed the NOLA-themed kicks, which are a customized version of the Workout silhouette — a style beloved by local hip-hop artists, the brand explained in a statement.

Inspired by the creativity that brews during the bewitching, early hours of the morning, the slick sneaks are available today for $110 to $120 on FootLocker.com and Reebok.com, as well as at select Foot Locker stores.

The limited-edition shoes feature iconic symbols for the city, like a fleur de lis, camo prints and NOLA logos. Colorways come in black and white, with pops of blue, brown and gold.

An iteration of the Workout from Reebok and Foot Locker's 3:AM New Orleans. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Cashe and Silk came together to show a glimpse of the city’s party scene and the true inspiration for the designs in a video that highlights what New Orleans is known for: music, food and parties.