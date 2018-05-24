Rafael Nadal’s French Open Nike Tennis Sneakers Are Out Now

For top-ranked tennis star Rafael Nadal, Nike is outfitting his shoe of choice, the Zoom Cage 3, in shades of blue for the French Open — a tournament he’s won a whopping 10 times.

The style features the word “Rafa” on the left heel and his personal logo on the right — clear indicators that these kicks are made to win.

The heels of Rafael Nadal's Nike Zoom Cage 3 for the 2018 French Open. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Zoom Cage 3 features a Zoom Air unit in the heel for responsive and lightweight cushioning, a lightweight CPU cage for stability without adding weight, an inner sleeve for a snug fit, an external heel clip to secure the heel, and kurim material on the upper for elasticity and flexibility.

Nadal’s special French Open colorway of the Zoom Air cushioning is out now. The look, which comes with a $130 price tag, can be picked up in men’s sizing on Nike.com. (Other colorways of the performance model are also available now for women as well.)

The 31-year-old from Spain, who will look for his second-straight victory at the tournament, is the betting favorite to win it all. (Nadal fell short in 2015 and withdrew from competition in 2016 due to injury.)

