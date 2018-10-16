Our 5 Favorite Men’s Sneakers From Puma’s Massive Private Sale — Up to 75% Off

As if you needed another excuse to stock up on some fresh kicks, Puma is currently offering up to 75 percent off on a range of must-have sneakers for the season.

Until tomorrow, the retailer is slashing everything from coveted street styles to running favorites — including brand new offerings like the Ignite Flash evoKNIT. Below, shop our favorite men’s sneakers from the sale, and head to Puma.com to see all the rest of the discounted offerings.

Puma Ignite Flash evoKNIT Unrest Running Shoes

Featuring Puma’s signature evoKNIT technology, these running shoes boast a lightweight upper that molds to your foot. The pair is also designed with a foam insert at the heel for a plush yet responsive feel, as well as rubber heel clips to keep you comfortably locked in place. Originally $85, they’re now over half off.

Puma Ignite Flash evoKNIT Unrest running shoes. CREDIT: Puma

Puma Smash v2 Mid SD Sneakers

Complete with a soft suede upper and sleek contrast accents, the Smash v2 mid style will work with practically everything in your closet. Originally $65, they’ve been reduced to just $30.

Puma Smash v2 mid SD sneakers. CREDIT: Puma

Puma Enzo Street Running Shoes

A performance-meets-athleisure-sneaker, the Enzo Street offers a stretchy vinyl midsole, soft foam sockliner and slightly exaggerated tongue to take you from the gym to the streets in comfort and style. Down from $65, they’re now $35.

Puma Enzo Street running shoes. CREDIT: Puma

Mostro Leather Sneakers

Elevate your everyday look with this fashion-forward sneaker, featuring a sleek leather upper, hook-and-loop closure and futuristic zig zag sole design. Originally $130, the pair is now a steal at $30.

Mostro leather sneakers. CREDIT: Puma

Puma Bridger SD

Updating one of the brand’s most iconic street styles, the Bridger SD features a canvas upper with leather accents in three fall-ready hues. Originally $55, the style is now $30.

Puma Bridger SD. CREDIT: Puma

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

