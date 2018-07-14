Shop the 5 Best Men’s Sneakers on Puma.com Now

With its re-entry into the basketball market and the consistent release of must-have sneakers, Puma has built quite a buzz as of late. If you’re looking to bolster your collection of kicks, here are five style available now via Puma.com that would be great additions to your lineup.

RS-0 Play

The result of Puma’s contemporary update to its classic RS running system is the RS-0, a futuristic look to a coveted retro style. The Play looks of the shoe, according to the brand, is inspired by 1980s video games.

Hybrid Rocket Runner

This shoe, Puma said, was made “to help propel you even faster on your daily run.” It is executed with the brand’s Hybrid midsole, which boasts its Nrgy beads and Ignite foam techs.

Big Sean Suede

The rap star teamed with Puma to create a summer-ready iteration of the iconic Suede sneaker. The low-cut look boasts an upper dressed in a melon hue.

King Avanti Legends Pack

The shoes in this pack — inspired by 1998 collaboration with Jill Sander — are lifestyle iterations of Puma’s classic King soccer boot. The kicks are executed in bold, eye-catching colorways sure to turn heads.

Evolution Tsugi Jun Sport Stripes

This update to Puma’s Tsugi Shinsei style boasts an atypical side-lacing system and a two-toned knit upper with leather overlays. For this iteration specifically, the brand gave it a retro-inspired striped design on the collar.

