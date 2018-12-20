How Puma Is Fighting Against Gun Violence With These Basketball Shoes

Puma made a huge splash this year when the sports label announced its return to the basketball market with a hoops sneaker — the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt. As 2018 draws to a close, the brand has released a special iteration of the model with a powerful message behind it.

In its continued advocacy for peace, the Clyde Court Disrupt “Peace on Earth” is inspired by the symbolic nature of a white dove. The upper is crafted with a premium knit that features a feather texture to resemble that of a bird. Puma’s signature stripe is seen on both the lateral and medial sides, which sits atop a semi-translucent white and light blue outsole that represents the sky.

The best part is that with every purchase of this colorway, Puma will be donating $5 toward The Trayvon Martin Foundation to help the fight against gun violence in this country. The Puma Clyde Court Disrupt “Peace on Earth” is currently available right now on Puma.com and at select Puma retailers nationwide. The retail price is $130.

The Puma Clyde Court Disrupt ‘Peace on Earth.’ CREDIT: Puma

With Jay-Z leading the charge as the brand’s president of basketball operations, Puma’s re-entry into the basketball space began ahead of this year’s NBA season with notable signings of NBA stars including All-Star Demarcus Cousins and the No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton.

