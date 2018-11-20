Everything You Need to Know About Puma’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

Puma is giving its customers several reasons to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Germany-based athletic giant’s online Black Friday deals begin tomorrow. Puma will offer 30 percent-off its website, with some exclusions, by entering the code “PUMAFRIDAY” at checkout. The deals will end Sunday.

Also, the brand will offer daily deals online from tomorrow through Sunday. Accessories will be an extra 20 percent-off with the code “DAILYDEAL1” tomorrow; an extra 10 percent is offered Thursday with the code “DAILYDEAL2;” kids footwear and apparel will be 20 percent-off Friday with the code “DAILYDEAL3;” track suit separates will be reduced by $10 on Saturday with the code “DAILYDEAL4;” and running sneakers and apparel will be discounted Sunday with the code “DAILYDEAL5.”

Puma will also extend its Cyber Monday deals. Starting Monday and ending Wednesday, with some exclusions, customers can get 30 percent-off their purchase with the code “PUMAMONDAY.” Also on Monday, the brand is offering 10 percent-off sale footwear with the code “CYBERSHOES” and 15 percent-off sale apparel with the code “CYBERLOOKS.”

And the deals aren’t just online. Customers will receive 40 percent-off at Puma outlet stores on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

