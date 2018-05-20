7 Trendy Rainbow Sneakers to Shop for Pride Month

LGBT Pride Month is June, and lots of fashion companies have offerings that work perfectly for Pride parades and celebrations, including colorful shoes.

FN is taking a look at some of the most festive sneakers available on the market. These fun kicks come complete with bright colors and bold stripes.

1. Gola Coaster Rainbow Striped Sneaker

These Gola sneakers come complete with rainbow striped webbing down the sides. Plus, at a $65 price point, these kicks won’t break the bank.

Gola Coaster Rainbow Striped Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

2. Kenneth Cole Pride Kam

These Kenneth Cole kicks come in either black or white and feature a bold multicolored stripe along the back.

Kenneth Cole Pride Kam Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

3. Superga 2790 Multi Eyelet

If you’re looking to add some height with your pride shoes, these Superga sneakers fit the bill. They come in a trendy white colorway and feature fun multicolored eyelets.

Superga 2790 Multi Eyelet CREDIT: Courtesy of Superga

4. Dsquared2 Rainbow-Stripe Low-Top Sneaker

Made in Italy with a creamy leather interior, these Dsquared2 sneakers are luxurious. With rainbow stripes emblazoned on the sides, they’re also perfect for Pride.

Dsquared2 Rainbow-Stripe Low-Top Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

5. Loeffler Randall Alfie

Perfect for spring, these Loeffler Randall espadrille sneakers feature zig-zag stripes in multiple colors on a light beige raffia base.

Loeffler Randall Alfie CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

6. Gucci Falacer Sneaker

Complete with metallic leather accents and icy crystals at the soles, these Gucci sneakers are flashy and pride appropriate.

Gucci Falacer Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

7. Zara Shiny Multicolor Sneakers

With a trendy platform sole and glittery rainbow-striped upper, these sneakers are Pride-ready. Plus, the price is less than $50.

Zara Shiny Multicolored Sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

