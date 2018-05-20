7 Trendy Rainbow Sneakers to Shop for Pride Month

LGBT Pride Month is June, and lots of fashion companies have offerings that work perfectly for Pride parades and celebrations, including colorful shoes.
FN is taking a look at some of the most festive sneakers available on the market. These fun kicks come complete with bright colors and bold stripes.
1. Gola Coaster Rainbow Striped Sneaker
These Gola sneakers come complete with rainbow striped webbing down the sides. Plus, at a $65 price point, these kicks won’t break the bank.
2. Kenneth Cole Pride Kam
These Kenneth Cole kicks come in either black or white and feature a bold multicolored stripe along the back.
3. Superga 2790 Multi Eyelet
If you’re looking to add some height with your pride shoes, these Superga sneakers fit the bill. They come in a trendy white colorway and feature fun multicolored eyelets.
4. Dsquared2 Rainbow-Stripe Low-Top Sneaker
Made in Italy with a creamy leather interior, these Dsquared2 sneakers are luxurious. With rainbow stripes emblazoned on the sides, they’re also perfect for Pride.
5. Loeffler Randall Alfie
Perfect for spring, these Loeffler Randall espadrille sneakers feature zig-zag stripes in multiple colors on a light beige raffia base.
6. Gucci Falacer Sneaker
Complete with metallic leather accents and icy crystals at the soles, these Gucci sneakers are flashy and pride appropriate.
7. Zara Shiny Multicolor Sneakers
With a trendy platform sole and glittery rainbow-striped upper, these sneakers are Pride-ready. Plus, the price is less than $50.
