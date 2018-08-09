6 Best Sneakers You Can Buy on Nike.com Right Now for $100 or Less

Just because the most hyped sneakers from Nike eclipse the $100 mark doesn’t mean you can’t buy some heat for less than that. Available now are popular full-price sneakers on Nike.com that would be great additions to any collection.

Check out these six sneakers for men for $100 or less that are out now.

Air Force 1 ’07

This style from the Swoosh is timeless, and it also comes with a digestible price point. For $90, you could own a pair of one of the best sneakers to ever hit the market.

Cortez Basic Leather OG

Another classic look from Nike, the Cortez, is available online with a price point that won’t break the bank ($75).

Legend React

This isn’t the acclaimed Nike Epic React Flyknit that sneaker fanatics clamor for, but it’s a close enough look if you want to save $50. The Legend React is a performance running style executed with a React foam midsole.

KD Trey 5 VI

The team shoe franchise for NBA superstar Kevin Durant is a must-have for fans of the Golden State Warriors superstar. The latest look comes with a $90 price tag.

SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Slip-On

This slip-on skate shoe from the Swoosh is ideal for both skateboarders and lifestyle sneaker enthusiasts. Best of all, it will only run you $75.

SB Blazer Mid

Another skate look that’s ideal for any collection is the skateboarding adaptation of the classic Blazer Mid silhouette. This look, which retails for $85, boasts an upper executed with genuine and synthetic leather, and a Zoom Air unit in the heel.

Want more?

The Nike Air Force 1 Gets a Bold Look Like You’ve Never Seen Before

How to Get One of Nike’s Wildest Air Max Sneakers Ever

Nike Gives Mat Fraser a Gold Metcon Shoe for His Third Straight CrossFit Games Win