This Nike Sneaker Looks Just Like a PlayStation Controller

Nike’s longstanding relationship with PlayStation can be dated back to 2006 when the brands linked up to create a one-of-a-kind Nike Air Force 1, which was considered a holy grail by many, as only 150 pairs were created. This year, a second rendition of the PlayStation x AF1 was released, along with a new collab with Oklahoma City Thunder’s All-Star forward Paul George and his signature PG2 model, which was inspired by the gaming system’s controller.

Sharing his love for video games once again, George is set to drop a special-edition PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 this weekend in the gray colorway that nods to the original PlayStation system. Tonal gray covers the leather and mesh uppers with PlayStation’s iconic button logos printed onto the midfoot strap and the heel counter. The classic four-color PlayStation logo appears on the left shoe’s tongue with George’s PG insignia on the right.

Both pairs of the PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5. CREDIT: Nike

“Before, I played video games just because it was fun,” George said in a statement. “Now I do it because that’s how I relax. I need an exit from reality sometimes, to get away, to be in a different place and different moment.”

The PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 will arrive on Saturday on the SNKRS app and will retail for $110.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

