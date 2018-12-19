Pharrell Williams Is Releasing a Surprising Multicolored Sneaker With Adidas Originals

Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Originals collaborations typically revolve around the NMD HU model, but the duo is shaking things up this weekend with another must-have release: the Crazy BYW LVL x PW.

The Crazy BYW LVL features a black mesh-based mid-top design that’s executed with colorful accents in blue, yellow, green and red, which are most visible on the split outsole design that features Boost technology at the heel. According to the Three Stripes, “the latest chapter in Pharrell’s journey is a nod to the hustle, hard work and communities where millions of dreams are born every day,” which is evident with the words “empathy” and “gratitude” emblazoned down the kick’s lace stay.

The front view of the Adidas Originals Crazy BYW LVL x PW. CREDIT: Adidas

The top of the Adidas Originals Crazy BYW LVL x PW CREDIT: Adidas

The sole of the Adidas Originals Crazy BYW LVL x PW. CREDIT: Adidas

The musician-turned-designer previewed the multicolored basketball sneakers in May while sitting court-side at Game 6 of this year’s NBA Western Conference Finals with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Houston Rockets.

The latest Adidas Originals Crazy BYW LVL x PW will arrive this Saturday on Adidas.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Adidas retailers. The sneakers will retail for $250.

The lateral side of the Adidas Originals Crazy BYW LVL x PW. CREDIT: Adidas

