How to Get Your Hands on the Air Jordan 1 x Soccer Club PSG Sneaker

Following Jordan Brand’s announcement of crossing over into the soccer world last month, the latest piece of the collection with soccer club Paris Saint-Germain is dropping this upcoming weekend: the classic Air Jordan 1.

Similar to the previously released Air Jordan 5 x PSG, this model sports a minimal black-based colorway that’s most prominent on the kick’s nylon upper. Black leather covers the Nike Swoosh branding across the lateral and medial sides along with the Wings logo by the ankle. Red and white stripes appear on both the tongue and the midsole, which is inspired by the soccer club’s jerseys.

The lateral side of the PSG x Air Jordan 1 CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the PSG x Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: Nike

Additional details include both the PSG and Jumpman branding on the inner tongue and the phrase “Ici c’est Paris,” which references the crowd’s chant during the games, is printed onto the insole. Completing the look is a contrasting white midsole and a black outsole.

The top view of the PSG x Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the PSG x Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the PSG x Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: Nike

The PSG x Air Jordan 1 High OG is slated to release on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers this Saturday for a retail price of $160.

