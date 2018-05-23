Olivia Culpo Flashes Abs in Gray Sports Bra and Matching Nikes After Workout

Whether she’s swinging through the jungle in Maui or scaling a cliff in Las Vegas‘ Red Rock Canyon, Olivia Culpo consistently lives an active lifestyle.

However, she’s not just working out during her travels; the star keeps up her fitness regimen even when she’s at home in L.A. Yesterday, Culpo hit the gym and then stepped out for a smoothie, where she showed off her athleticwear.

The former Miss Universe sported a gray sports bra and color-block leggings that complemented her top. To make sure she was ready for comfortably breaking a sweat, Culpo opted for Nike sneakers resembling the Air VaporMax Platinum shoes below.

These modern designs from the brand feature lightweight knit fabric with visible cushioning ensuring maximum comfort for all athletic activities. For quality this good, the footwear comes at the hefty price tag of $190, but the versatility makes it worth the splurge.

Go ahead and start next season off right by purchasing the high-power kicks (and maybe it’s time to get a gym membership along with it). Luckily, Memorial Day weekend sales are right around the corner, so fingers crossed the shoes also go on sale.

