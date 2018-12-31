7 Olive Green Women’s Sneakers to Add to Your Wardrobe Now

Olive green abounded on fall 2018 runways, so it’s no surprise the color is having a huge moment in the athletic world, too. Brands like Nike, Puma and more have incorporated the rich hue into many of their performance and athleisure women’s styles — offering depth to any ensemble and a nice reprieve from the all-white sneaker trend.

Eager to adopt the look? Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite olive green kicks you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

574 All Day Rose

New Balance updated its 574 silhouette with rose gold accents for a super-pretty effect. Bonus: The style’s soft suede upper, mesh inserts and EVA footbed make it comfortable for everyday wear.

New Balance 574 All Day Rose CREDIT: New Balance

Allbirds Tree Runner

Allbirds’ Tree Runner has become a huge hit in recent years, and it’s not hard to see why. The eco-friendly sneaker features an upper made of eucalyptus tree fibers, making it soft and breathable for all sorts of activities. And done in this rich hue, we think it’s even more covetable.

Allbirds Tree Runner CREDIT: Allbirds

Puma Muse Metallic Casual Shoes

For a lifestyle sneaker that looks just as sporty as a running shoe, the Puma Muse Metallic should be your go-to style. Its metallic accents will add shine to your step, while a split sole design and elastic straps offer flexibility.

Puma Muse Metallic casual shoes. CREDIT: Macy's

Adidas Sambarose

Creepers have made a huge comeback thanks to Rihanna’s Fenty Puma line, and the fanfare around the style doesn’t seem to be dying down. We also love Adidas’ take on the style, the Sambarose, set on a ribbed platform to give you extra height.

Adidas Sambarose CREDIT: Adidas

Vans Old Skool

You can never go wrong with a fresh pair of Vans — especially with a standout style like this one. The monochromatic upper in olive green is a nice alternative to the Old Skool’s traditional black and white colorway.

Vans Old Skool CREDIT: Zappos

Adidas Swift Run Athletic Shoe

This performance sneaker features a breathable knit upper and plush insole for impact responsiveness and support. Plus, its simple aesthetic makes it versatile enough to fit into any wardrobe.

Adidas Swift Run athletic shoe. CREDIT: Journeys

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Behold your favorite Air Force One with an on-trend twist. The high-rise silhouette is updated with subtle mesh in the sides and an olive green upper.

Nike Air Force 1 High iD CREDIT: Nike

