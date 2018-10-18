Sign up for our newsletter today!

5 Stylish Men’s Sneakers You Can Wear to the Office

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
We wouldn’t blame you if you chose to live in your favorite sneakers 24/7. But unfortunately, even despite the rise of athleisure trends, there are still many work environments in which sporting your running shoes or Air Jordans just won’t cut it.

If you can’t live without the comfort factor, though, we’ve rounded up a range of sneakers so sleek, they can almost pass for dress shoes. From lace-up looks to polished slip-on styles, shop all the office-appropriate options for every budget below.

Santoni Fremont

A sporty white sole offers a casual update on this sophisticated monk strap style featuring a burnished leather upper.

Vionic Baldwin Lace-Up Sneaker

This classic cupsole look goes heavy on the comfort with a proprietary Orthoheel orthotic for enhanced stability.

Mezlan Baena Lace-Up

Made in Spain, this sleek running-inspired style picks up handcrafted details with embossed leather inlays and a refined rubber outsole.

Aldo Thylle

Detailed with a smooth leather upper and contrast heel tabs, this suit-ready style can easily take you from the desk to dinner in a flash.

Gianvito Rossi Suede Low-top Sneaker

Add a punch of unexpected color with a classic cupsole sneaker done in allover red.

