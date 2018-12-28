This Rare ‘Superman’-Inspired Nike LeBron Sneaker Is Releasing for the First Time

Nike kicked off #LeBronWatch this week by reintroducing one of the most desired colorways from the LeBron James’ signature line, and now the sports giant has announced that it will be dropping an even rarer variant of the sneaker for the very first time.

A play on the 2005 player-exclusive “Superman” Nike Zoom LeBron 3, the “SuperBron” is inspired by James’ extraordinary moves. Dressed in the same hues as the Man of Steel, the midtop boasts a white mesh upper surrounded by red patent leather overlays. Completing the look are yellow accents on the sock liner and heel with blue hues wrapping around the toe box and onto the full-length Zoom Air cushioning setup. Additional details include a nod to the classic James branding, as seen by the “LBJ23” logo near the toe, which appears again on the medial side along with James’ initials.

The lateral side of the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Retro “SuperBron.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Retro “SuperBron.” CREDIT: Nike

The original sample from 2005 is available on the secondary marketplace Flight Club in a size 11.5 with the asking price of $1,500. Prior to his Christmas Day game on Tuesday, James previewed the upcoming colorway on-foot before switching to the LeBron 16 “SuperBron.”

The “SuperBron” Nike Zoom LeBron 3 will release on Jan. 9 for $175 on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike retailers. Expect the kicks to sell out within an hour of its release.

The lateral side of the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Retro “SuperBron.” CREDIT: Nike

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Houston Rockets’ P.J. Tucker Wears $20K Nike LeBron Sneakers During NBA Christmas Game

LeBron James’ Fan-Favorite Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Sneaker Is Returning This Week

LeBron James Criticizes NFL Owners’ ‘Slave Mentality’