LeBron James’ Fan-Favorite Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Sneaker Is Returning This Week

Nike is extending LeBron James’ retro basketball sneaker line starting this week by bringing back the fan-favorite Zoom LeBron 3 model, which was introduced in November 2005.

Arriving this week, James’ third signature model will officially return in the original black and metallic gold colorway. The performance-driven silhouette features a midtop construction that utilizes a primarily black suede and premium leather on the upper.

The medial side of the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 “Metallic Gold.” CREDIT: Nike

Additional details include gold accents on the lacing loops, miniature Swoosh branding on the sides, the lion on the tongue, as well as a “foot bucket” insole to provide stability. Keeping the kicks true as to the original as possible, the “LBJ23” logo is spotted near the toe box and printed on the insole.

The top view of the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 “Metallic Gold.” CREDIT: Nike

Unlike its original $125 price tag, this pair will retail for $175. The style will be released 10 a.m. ET Dec. 20 on the SNKRS app, and you can expect it to sell out fast.

Up until this point, the only model aside from the Zoom LeBron 3 to receive the retro treatment is the Zoom Generation — the first signature model between Nike and James. In September, the sportswear giant officially brought back the coveted “Christ the King” colorway exclusively at the Christ the King High School in the Queens borough of New York.

The lateral side of the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 “Metallic Gold.” CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

How Retailers Are Capitalizing on L.A. Sports and LeBron James’ Arrival

The Inspiration Behind LeBron James’ New Nike Sneaker Will Surprise You

Here’s How You Can Win the ‘I Promise’ Nike LeBron 16 for as Low as $10