Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike Just Dropped a ‘Wheat’ Collection — Here’s How You Can Purchase Them

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Nike Air Force 1 Low Flax Wheat
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat" ("Flax")
CREDIT: Nike

Nike will continue its ongoing trend in dressing some of the brand’s most popular models with the “Wheat” colorway for fall. Each sneaker incorporates a tonal flax-colored nubuck on the upper, finished off with a gum-bottom outsole. The collection ranges from $115-$170.

Already available on Nike.com in five styles, here’s how you can shop the look.

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 “Wheat”

This classic Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 features the classic runner look of the ’90s original combined with an updated Ultra 2.0 cushioning for reduced weight and two densities of foam for support and comfort.

air-max-90-ultra-2-wheat
The Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 in “Wheat.”
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 $130
Buy it

       Nike Air Span II Premium “Wheat”

The Nike Air Span II provides sneaker fans with a sleek lifestyle look with a Nike Air cushioning system to help keep your feet cool and comfortable all day.

air-span-ii-premium-wheat
The Nike Air Span II Premium in “Wheat.”
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Air Span II Premium $115
Buy it

Nike Air Huarache Premium “Wheat”

Sneaker fans who prefer a model that looks good in the gym and as an everyday wear, Nike’s Air Huarache Premium may be the solution. The sneaker is equipped with shades of brown suede on the uppers with a black heel tab on the heel.

air-huarache-premium-wheat
The Nike Air Huarache Premium in “Wheat.”
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Air Huarache Premium $130
Buy it

Nike Air Max 95 SE “Wheat”

Nike updates its iconic Air Max 95 design with a variety of textures and accents seen on the upper of the runner, which sits atop a cushioned Zoom Air tooling.

air-max-95-se-wheat

The Nike Air Max 95 SE in “Wheat.”

Buy: Nike Air Max 95 SE $170
Buy it

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Wheat”

The Nike Air Force 1 “Wheat” has seen a handful of retro releases in the past including different variations of the pairing and without it, the collection just wouldn’t be complete. This time, the tonal tan colorway returns in the form of a low-top Air Force 1.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Flax Wheat
Nike Air Force 1 Low in “Wheat.”
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Low $120
Buy it

Want more?

The 5 Best Training Shoes for the Gym Out Now

The 5 Best Sneakers to Buy If You Can’t Get Enough of the ‘Dad Shoe’ Trend

Best Running Shoes for Women With Flat Feet

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad