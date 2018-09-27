Nike Just Dropped a ‘Wheat’ Collection — Here’s How You Can Purchase Them

Nike will continue its ongoing trend in dressing some of the brand’s most popular models with the “Wheat” colorway for fall. Each sneaker incorporates a tonal flax-colored nubuck on the upper, finished off with a gum-bottom outsole. The collection ranges from $115-$170.

Already available on Nike.com in five styles, here’s how you can shop the look.

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 “Wheat”

This classic Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 features the classic runner look of the ’90s original combined with an updated Ultra 2.0 cushioning for reduced weight and two densities of foam for support and comfort.

The Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 in “Wheat.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Span II Premium “Wheat”

The Nike Air Span II provides sneaker fans with a sleek lifestyle look with a Nike Air cushioning system to help keep your feet cool and comfortable all day.

The Nike Air Span II Premium in “Wheat.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Huarache Premium “Wheat”

Sneaker fans who prefer a model that looks good in the gym and as an everyday wear, Nike’s Air Huarache Premium may be the solution. The sneaker is equipped with shades of brown suede on the uppers with a black heel tab on the heel.

The Nike Air Huarache Premium in “Wheat.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 95 SE “Wheat”

Nike updates its iconic Air Max 95 design with a variety of textures and accents seen on the upper of the runner, which sits atop a cushioned Zoom Air tooling.

The Nike Air Max 95 SE in “Wheat.”

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Wheat”

The Nike Air Force 1 “Wheat” has seen a handful of retro releases in the past including different variations of the pairing and without it, the collection just wouldn’t be complete. This time, the tonal tan colorway returns in the form of a low-top Air Force 1.

Nike Air Force 1 Low in “Wheat.” CREDIT: Nike

