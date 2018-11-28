A New Book Is Out That’s Completely Dedicated to the Iconic Nike SB Dunk

There’s some new reading material available for fans of Nike’s beloved SB Dunks.

The Swoosh released “Nike SB: The Dunk Book” today, boasting more than 350 pages of history of the sneaker, which started as a basketball shoe in 1985 and transformed into a skate style in 2002. The brand described it as “a love letter to an icon of street culture.”

The book features commentary from lovers of the shoe and collaborators alike, as well as photos of legendary iterations such as the “Pigeon” Low, “De La Soul” Highs, “MF Doom” Highs, “U.N.K.L.E” Highs and others. Nike also filled pages with photos from styles not as well known as its most celebrated looks.

The preface is written by the late Sandy Bodecker, who Nike calls the “architect and godfather” of the Nike SB.

“Nike SB: The Dunk Book,” published by Rizzoli, hit stores today with a retail price of $55. It’s available worldwide via select skate shops and book retailers.

Nike SB: The Dunk Book CREDIT: Rizzoli

The Nike Dunk SB has seen a recent resurgence in popularity, mostly created by the release of the extremely limited Diamond Supply Co. “Canary Diamond” collab at ComplexCon in November.

