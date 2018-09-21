Some of Nike’s Most Popular Sneakers Are Currently Up to 40% Off

If you’ve been waiting for months to nab a coveted pair of Nikes at a fraction of the original cost, now’s your chance.

Starting today, many popular styles — like the Zoom Fly and Kyrie 4 — are up to 40 percent off on Nike.com. The deals will only be valid as long as supplies last, and considering how fast fans normally jump on offers as sweet as this one, it’s wise to nab your favorite styles ASAP while you still can.

Below, save some time and shop our top five picks from the sale, then head to Nike.com/sale to see the rest of the discounted offerings.

Nike Zoom Fly

One of Nike’s most recent releases, the Zoom Fly features a breathable Flymesh upper and carbon-infused nylon plate designed for superior performance during all kinds of high-intensity workouts. Originally $150, it’s now $89.97.

Nike Zoom Fly. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit

The Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit includes the iconic cushioned heel of the traditional 270 model, but is reimagined with an even lighter Flyknit material and vibrant ’80s-inspired colorways. Originally $170, these kicks are now $118.97.

Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Kobe A.D.

Kill it on the courts with the Kobe A.D., offering responsive cushioning via a plush foam footbed and lightweight support from a snug sock lining all in a sleek black and gold silhouette. Originally $150, these sneakers are now 40 percent off.

Nike Kobe A.D. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Kyrie 4

Kyrie Irving’s fourth edition sneaker features zigzag cutouts along the bottom for extra flexibility and traction, as well as a sole with curved sides to make transitions smoother during play. Reduced from $120, these kicks are now $95.97.

Nike Kyrie 4. CREDIT: Nike

LeBron Soldier XII SFG

The Lebron Soldier XII offers the high-style of a modern basketball sneaker with adjustable hook-and-loop straps for an ultra-secure fit. Originally $140, it’s now $104.97.

LeBron Soldier XII SFG. CREDIT: Nike

