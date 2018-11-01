How to Score Major Savings During Nike’s Friends and Family Sale

Nike fans rejoice: the retailer’s massive bi-annual Friends and Family sale is back once again to help you round out your sneaker collection without breaking the bank.

Today through Nov. 5, you can get 30 percent off on all full price items at Nike, Hurley and Converse factory stores (locations can be found on Nike.com). Both new and fan-favorite styles, including coveted Jordan brand items, are up for grabs.

There is a slight catch, though: In order to take advantage of the savings, you’ll need to be one of the select NikePlus members who has received a one-time pass via the Nike app or email. The membership, which is free to acquire, includes benefits like access to member-exclusive products as well as free shipping and returns.

Even if you aren’t currently a passholder, there are still plenty of amazing discounts on Nike.com to shop right now.

Check out a few of our favorite sale items below, and head to the retailer’s website to see all the reduced offerings while they’re still available.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Featuring a breathable mesh upper and full length Air Zoom unit for superior comfort, the Zoom Pegasus 35 is designed for runners at every level. Originally $120, select colorways of the style are currently on sale for 36 percent off.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 1 Premium Retro

Add a nostalgic touch to any outfit with this retro-inspired style, finished with rich suede details. Originally $150, the kicks are now $120.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium Retro CREDIT: Nike

LeBron Soldier 12

Hook and loop straps offer an ultra-secure lockdown in this sleek court-ready style. Reduced from $130, this colorway is just $104.

LeBron Soldier 12 CREDIT: Nike

Nike EXP-X14

This performance-meets-lifestyle sneaker features a modern translucent upper, as well as Nike’s lightweight React cushioning to keep you comfortable no matter the activity. Originally $120, select colorways of the style are just $84.

Nike EXP-X14 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit

An airy update on one of 2018’s best-selling sneakers, the Air Max 270 Flyknit features a knit upper to keep your feet cool on warmer fall days. Originally $170, this colorway of the style is now just $136.

Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit CREDIT: Nike

