These Women’s-Only Nikes Are Designed to Put Pep in Your Step

Men aren’t the only people who love the Nike React Element 55, and this week, women sneaker fanatics are getting two colorways of their own of the coveted shoe.

The Nike React Element 55, the remixed take on the acclaimed Nike React Element 87, is executed with a textile upper instead of a translucent one. For this week’s drops, one iteration is executed in particle beige, white and smokey mauve hues. The other comes in a palette of mica green, white and light silver. Both looks boast subtle tonal uppers paired with stark white midsoles and outsoles.

The lifestyle look, which was made for everyday commuters, features the acclaimed Nike React midsole that the brand said was “born from pressure maps and computer models.” The upper, according to Nike, was inspired by its Internationalist and Zoom Fly SP styles.

The two Nike React Element 55 colorways for women arrive Friday at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app. The kicks will come with a $130 retail price tag.

Over the weekend, Nike released four colorways of the Nike React Element 55 for men via SNKRS: a black and white look; a black, white and volt iteration; black and solar red; and one dressed in black and aurora green.

