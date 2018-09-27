Shop the 5 Sneakers that Fueled Nike’s Winning First Quarter

This week, Nike reported a Q1 profits increase of 15 percent to $1.1 billion, also revealing the sneakers that helped them hit the mark. With the winning quarter for the Swoosh, FN rounded up the looks its leader Mark Parker named during the company’s earnings conference call.

Shop the five coveted sneakers here.

Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

For this style, Nike paired the full-length Air unit directly underneath a Flyknit upper. Also, the running sneaker features Flywire cables and a heel overlay for support, and sections of rubber on the outsole for durability.

Air Max 270

This Air Max style is lifestyle focused, inspired by the Air Max 180 and Air Max 93. It features the biggest heel Air unit to date, dual-density foam sole and bootie construction.

Zoom Pegasus Turbo

This performance running look is executed with the brand’s ZoomX foam, a beveled heel and rubber outsole strip for smooth transition and a heel collar that tapers away from the Achilles for comfort.

Zoom KD 11

NBA star Kevin Durant’s latest signature shoe boasts a light and strong Flyknit upper, heel-to-toe React and Zoom Air cushioning, and a wavy tread pattern for traction on all surfaces.

LeBron 16

LeBron James’ latest signature sneaker features a new form of Flyknit, dubbed BattleKnit 2.0, as well as Max Air and Zoom Air cushioning, and Flywire cables for support.

