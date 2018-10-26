Nike Brings Back Sneakers That Make You Feel Like You’re Walking on the Moon

Nike began to look beyond the horizon for inspiration earlier this year when the brand first introduced the revolutionary Moon Racer sneaker. Dropping next week, the innovative design is set to return in two fresh new colorways for any sneaker fan looking to mix the comfort of today with the style of tomorrow.

The lateral side of the Nike Moon Racer in white. CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Moon Racer in white. CREDIT: Nike

Tapping into the Swoosh’s sportswear archive, the construction of the upper draws design elements from the brand’s original Moon shoes from the early ’70s that were created for runners around the globe. The kicks were created with the intention to provide more traction and comfort than other shoes on the market. Noticing a parallel between the Moon shoes and the current Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%, Nike fused the two, creating the Moon Racer.

Both pairs of the Nike Moon Racer in black. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Moon Racer in black. CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Moon Racer in black. CREDIT: Nike

One of the iterations is executed in a white-based mesh upper with a premium leather Swoosh branding on the sides. Completing the look are tan leather panels next to the toe box and heel, along with a striking infrared hue on the midsole. The next pair features a subtle blacked-out color scheme with a hint of royal blue on the speckled designed midsole. The duo will include a moon graphic printed on the insole along with a custom dust bag.

Both Nike Moon Racer colorways will arrive on Nike.com and at select Nike running stockists on Nov. 1. The sneakers will come with a $150 price tag.

