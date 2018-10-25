New Nike Kyrie 4 Sneakers Reference Day of the Dead With Cute Skeletons

Both pairs of the Nike Kyrie 4 "Day of the Dead."

One of the lesser known facts about the Boston Celtics’ All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is his infatuation with skateboarding.

Combining both of his hobbies by using the Nike Kyrie 4 signature sneaker as the template, this upcoming iteration will pay homage to the classic “Day of the Dead” Nike SB Dunk Low while celebrating the Mexican holiday known as “Día de Muertos” starting next week.

Not to be confused with Halloween, this spooky design of the hoop-ready model will remember the passing of friends and family in Mexico. The middle portion of the upper is styled in a vibrant orange that continues onto the tongue. The kicks’ standout feature is seen with the colorful skeleton designs dancing around the toe box and on the heel. Adding to the look, the sneaker is outlined with a bold purple piping, textured Swoosh branding on the sides, which sits atop a semi-translucent outsole.

Sneaker fans can expect the Nike Kyrie 4 “Day of the Dead” to arrive on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball stockists on Nov. 1.

