What to Buy From Nike’s Holiday Sale Before It’s Over

Still searching for the perfect gift for the fitness fanatic in your life? Until tomorrow, Nike is offering $30 off orders over $150 — so you can save big on sneaker styles for that special someone (or for yourself).

Practically all gear on the site is eligible for the discount, including hot new releases like the multicolor version of the Nike Kyrie 5. All you have to do is use code GIFT30 at checkout. Below, shop our top picks from the sale and head to nike.com to take advantage of the amazing sale before it’s over.

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

This futuristic running style boasts top-of-the-line Air Max cushioning, supportive Flyknit cables in the laces and a breathable socklike fit.

Nike Air Max 270

Experience the ultimate “ah” feeling in the Nike Air Max 270, which features the brand’s largest Air unit in the heel for an especially plush ride underfoot. Originally $150, it’s also on sale for $127.

Nike Kyrie 5

Finished with watercolor-inspired details, this Nike Kyrie 5 features the brand’s latest Air Zoom Turbo technology for rapid energy return with every move on the court.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Available in seven versatile colorways, the Sportswear Tech Fleece features soft fleece and a paneled hood for lightweight and comfortable coverage.

Nike Dri-FIT Therma Training Pants

Nike’s Dri-Fit Therma Training Pants are made with insulating fabric to keep you warm during cold-weather workouts. Bonus: The pair has been discounted from $55 to $40.

Nike Epic React Flyknit

According to Nike’s website, champion runners like Galen Rupp claim the cushioning on this shoe feels like new even after 300 miles. And now, it’s down from $150 to $127.

LeBron Soldier 12 (Team)

The 12th iteration in Lebron’s line, the Soldier 12 (Team) offers a snug bootie construction with criss-cross straps for the ultimate lockdown. Originally $130, the style has been reduced to $110.

