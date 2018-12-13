Sign up for our newsletter today!

What to Buy From Nike’s Holiday Sale Before It’s Over

By Samantha Peters
Nike Kyrie 5 multicolor
Nike Kyrie 5 multicolor.
CREDIT: Nike

Still searching for the perfect gift for the fitness fanatic in your life? Until tomorrow, Nike is offering $30 off orders over $150 — so you can save big on sneaker styles for that special someone (or for yourself).

Practically all gear on the site is eligible for the discount, including hot new releases like the multicolor version of the Nike Kyrie 5. All you have to do is use code GIFT30 at checkout. Below, shop our top picks from the sale and head to nike.com to take advantage of the amazing sale before it’s over

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

This futuristic running style boasts top-of-the-line Air Max cushioning, supportive Flyknit cables in the laces and a breathable socklike fit.

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 $190
Buy it

Nike Air Max 270

Experience the ultimate “ah” feeling in the Nike Air Max 270, which features the brand’s largest Air unit in the heel for an especially plush ride underfoot. Originally $150, it’s also on sale for $127.

Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Air Max 270 $127
Buy it

Nike Kyrie 5

Finished with watercolor-inspired details, this Nike Kyrie 5 features the brand’s latest Air Zoom Turbo technology for rapid energy return with every move on the court.

Nike Kyrie 5
Nike Kyrie 5 mulitcolor.
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Kyrie 5 $130
Buy it

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Available in seven versatile colorways, the Sportswear Tech Fleece features soft fleece and a paneled hood for lightweight and comfortable coverage.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear tech fleece.
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece $100
Buy it

Nike Dri-FIT Therma Training Pants

Nike’s Dri-Fit Therma Training Pants are made with insulating fabric to keep you warm during cold-weather workouts. Bonus: The pair has been discounted from $55 to $40.

Nike Dri-FIT Therma Training Pants
Nike Dri-FIT Therma training pants.

Buy: Nike Dri-FIT Therma Training Pants $40
Buy it

Nike Epic React Flyknit

According to Nike’s website, champion runners like Galen Rupp claim the cushioning on this shoe feels like new even after 300 miles. And now, it’s down from $150 to $127.

Nike Epic React Flyknit
Nike Epic React Flyknit
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Epic React Flyknit $127
Buy it

LeBron Soldier 12 (Team)

The 12th iteration in Lebron’s line, the Soldier 12 (Team) offers a snug bootie construction with criss-cross straps for the ultimate lockdown. Originally $130, the style has been reduced to $110.

LeBron Soldier 12 (Team)
LeBron Soldier 12 (Team)
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: LeBron Soldier 12 (Team) $110
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

