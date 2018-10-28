7 Gifts for the Nike Fanatic

Nike fans aren’t just into sneakers. They’re also obsessed with the robust catalog of products that the Swoosh offers.

If you’re shopping for a guy who is obsessed with the athletic giant, here are seven functional men’s gift ideas you can buy online now that he will surely make use of and enjoy.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4

This watch was made for the athlete hell-bent on being the best they can be. It features a high-performance band, sensors to ensure accuracy throughout your workout and GPS.

Nike Departure 3 Roller Bag

For the guy on the go, this bag is designed to make your travels easier. It boasts lockable zippers, a water-resistant external zip pocket lined with fleece and a pair of handle options for carrying.

LeBron Backpack

If you’re buying for someone who takes a ton of stuff with him everywhere he goes on a daily basis, this extra large backpack would be an ideal gift. It features an insulated pocket, a padded laptop sleeve and plenty of space inside to pack whatever he needs to get through the day.

Pro Hyperwarm Hood

When heading outside to work out in the cooler months, this lightweight and form-fitting hood, made with the brand’s Dri-Fit material and spandex, should do keep him warm.

Elite NBA Socks

He may never make the league, but that doesn’t mean he can’t hit the basketball court in what pro hoops stars wear. These socks are made with zonal cushioning that is designed to absorb impact.

Recovery Roller Bar

An important part of working out is how you recover. And this roller bar will help massage his muscles after beating them up in the gym.

Double Flask Running Belt

For the long-distance runner who needs to stay hydrated, this belt that holds a pair of water bottles is a great piece of equipment to have.

