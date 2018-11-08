Nike Is Having a Huge Flash Sale — Here’s What to Buy ASAP

On top of its already-coveted drops, it’s no secret that when Nike has a sale, its offerings go faster than you can say “yes, please.” Starting today, the sports retailer is having a major flash sale, so you’ll want to jump on the deals ASAP.

Through Sunday, you can take 20 percent off select full-priced sneakers and apparel — including fan-favorite classics like the Nike Air Force 1 High — when you use code FLASH20 at checkout.

Below, shop our top picks from the sale and head to Nike.com to check out all the rest of the discounted offerings.

Nike Air Force 1 High

Beloved by countless celebrities and Instagram influencers alike, this retro silhouette is a must-have in anyone’s closet. Reduced from $100, the pair is now $80.

Nike Air Force 1 High CREDIT: Nike

Nike Epic React Flyknit

The Nike Epic React Flyknit features a breathable upper as well as the brand’s signature React cushioning for all-day comfort. Originally $150, it’s now just $120.

Nike Epic React Flyknit CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

A full-length Air Zoom unit provides an ultraplush feel underfoot in this sleek sneaker. Originally $120, it’s now just $96.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 CREDIT: Nike

Jordan Courtside 23

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3, the Courtside borrows the beloved aesthetics of the classic and elevates it with a durable rubber outsole made for everyday wear. Originally $125, the kicks are on sale for $100.

Jordan Courtside 23 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Huarache

One of the best-selling sneakers of 2018, the Nike Air Huarache offers a standout heel clip for an extra-secure lockdown and especially modern look. Originally $110, the style has been reduced to $88.

Nike Air Huarache CREDIT: Nike

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers

Get cozy in these performance-ready joggers, made with a soft, breathable fabric and tapered leg to keep your gear streamlined from head to toe. Down from $100, they’re now just $80.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers CREDIT: Nike

