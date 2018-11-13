These Nike Sneakers Are Inspired by Fall Apparel Essentials

With the fall here, Nike has a collection of sneakers inspired by apparel synonymous with the season.

New iterations of three beloved shoes from the Swoosh have been reimagined for the pack. The sneakers in the lineup are the Air Max 97, the Air Max 95 and the Air VaporMax Flyknit 2.

The Air Max 97 and Air Max 95 are inspired by the layered-clothing look people rock throughout the fall. Nike said the former takes cues from pairing a hoodie and flannel, while the latter is reminiscent of a leather jacket and fleece hoodie combination.

The Air Max 97 NRG “Layered Look” features a team red and midnight spruce suede plaid upper with reflective Swoosh branding, and the black and gray upper on the Air Max 95 “Layered Look” is executed in leather, textile and mesh. The sneakers retail for $190 each.

As for the Air VaporMax Flyknit 2, Nike designed the shoe to look like a varsity jacket, made with team red, black and vachetta tan hues. The style will retail for $190.

All three models are available now via SNKRS.

