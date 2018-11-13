Sign up for our newsletter today!

These Nike Sneakers Are Inspired by Fall Apparel Essentials

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Nike Air Max 97 NRG Layered Look
Nike Air Max 97 NRG "Layered Look"
CREDIT: Nike

With the fall here, Nike has a collection of sneakers inspired by apparel synonymous with the season.

New iterations of three beloved shoes from the Swoosh have been reimagined for the pack. The sneakers in the lineup are the Air Max 97, the Air Max 95 and the Air VaporMax Flyknit 2.

The Air Max 97 and Air Max 95 are inspired by the layered-clothing look people rock throughout the fall. Nike said the former takes cues from pairing a hoodie and flannel, while the latter is reminiscent of a leather jacket and fleece hoodie combination.

Nike Air Max 97 NRG Layered Look

Buy: Nike Air Max 97 NRG Layered Look $190
Buy it

The Air Max 97 NRG “Layered Look” features a team red and midnight spruce suede plaid upper with reflective Swoosh branding, and the black and gray upper on the Air Max 95 “Layered Look” is executed in leather, textile and mesh. The sneakers retail for $190 each.

Nike Air Max 95 Layered Look

Buy: Nike Air Max 95 Layered Look $190
Buy it

As for the Air VaporMax Flyknit 2, Nike designed the shoe to look like a varsity jacket, made with team red, black and vachetta tan hues. The style will retail for $190.

All three models are available now via SNKRS.

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 NRG

Buy: Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 NRG $190
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

The Story Behind the Nike Air Fear of God 1 Sneaker

If You Love Running in the Rain, Nike Has the Perfect Sneakers for You

7 Gifts for the Nike Fanatic

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad