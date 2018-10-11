Alert: The Nike Epic React Flyknit Is On Major Sale Right Now

If you’ve been eager to nab one of the hottest Nike launches of the year at a fraction of the price, here’s your chance. Three colorways of the Nike Epic React Flyknit, which sold out within minutes of their initial launches, are currently up to 30 percent off on nike.com.

The discounted styles include the College Navy Jade (a turquoise and red version), Black Racer Blue and White Racer Blue (two monochromatic looks with subtle electric blue details).

Equipped with the brand’s lightweight yet responsive React cushioning and sleek socklike fit, the style is made to provide long-lasting comfort in an ultra-stylish finish.

Sale sizes are already going fast, though, so you’ll want to jump on your favorites while you still can. Below, shop the reduced looks before they’re gone.

Nike Epic React Flyknit in College Navy/Hyper Jade/Sail/Red Orbit. CREDIT: Nike

Originally $150, the College Navy Jade has been reduced to $120.

Nike Epic React Flyknit in Black/Racer Blue/Black. CREDIT: Nike

Originally $150, the Black/Racer Blue/Black has been reduced to $120.

Nike Epic React Flyknit in White/Racer Blue/White. CREDIT: Nike

Originally $150, the White/Racer Blue/White has been reduced to $135.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

