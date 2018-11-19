What to Buy From Nike’s Huge Pre-Black Friday Sale

It turns out that you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get major savings on some of your favorite sneakers and athletic apparel. In anticipation of the biggest shopping day of the year, Nike is currently offering an extra 20 percent off select styles online — including coveted kicks like the Nike Kyrie 4 — when you use the code THANKS at checkout.

The sale will only last until 5:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 22, so you’ll want to act fast. Below, shop our favorite men’s styles from the sale and head to Nike.com to see all the discounted offerings while they’re still in stock.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

A breathable knit upper and full-length Air unit make these ultracomfortable kicks perfect for runners at every level. Originally $120, they’re now $76.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 270

Complete with a standout Air unit in the heel, the Air Max 270 is already on sale and can be yours for up to 33 percent off. Reduced from $150, this colorway is now on sale for $112.

Nike Air Max 270 CREDIT: Nike

Kyrie 4 (Team)

Smooth transitions on the court have never been easier, thanks to the Kyrie 4 Team, featuring a curved outsole and zigzag accents for superior flexibility. Originally $120, the pair is now $96.

Kyrie 4 (Team) CREDIT: Nike

Nike Therma Flex Showtime

Worn by NBA players, this full-zip hoodie is designed to keep you warm during pregame and dry whenever you’re ready to play. Originally $130, it’s now a steal at $73.

Nike Therma Flex Showtime CREDIT: Nike

Nike Sportswear Men’s Joggers

Get cozy in these staple sweatpants, featuring a brushed interior for added warmth and elastic cuffs for a slightly elevated style. Down from $55, they’re now just $34.

Nike Sportswear men’s joggers CREDIT: Nike

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Lightweight, comfortable and ultraresponsive, the Epic React Flyknit is a staple in any athlete’s closet. Originally $150, the style is now on sale for $84.

Nike Epic React Flyknit CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 97

This OG dad sneaker will add a retro touch to any outfit. Originally $160, the Air Max 97 is now $122.

Nike Air Max 97 CREDIT: Nike

