Nike’s Epic Cyber Monday Sale Has Deals up to 50 Percent Off

By Samantha Peters
Rounding out the biggest shopping weekend of the year, Nike’s Cyber Monday sale is chock-full of amazing deals on coveted kicks and apparel.

Through Nov. 27, the sport retailer is offering 25 percent off select full priced and clearance styles, which means you’ll be able to save up 50 percent off on coveted looks like the Lebron Soldier 12 when you use code CYBER at checkout. Below, shop our favorite men’s pieces from the sale, and head to Nike.com to take advantage of all the steals while they’re still in stock.

Nike Pro Long-Sleeve Fitted Top

Made of lightweight, stretchy and sweat-wicking fabric, this performance top can easily be worn as a base layer or on its own depending on the level of warmth you need. Originally $35, it’s now $21.

Nike Air VaporMax Run Utility

Designed to keep feet dry during any downpour, this running sneaker features a water-repellant upper and toggle lacing for easy adjustments. Down from $190, it’s now $143.

Nike Therma Tapered Training Pants

These sweats are crafted from Nike’s signature Therma fabric, which locks in heat to keep you warm, while Dri-fit technology wicks away sweat to keep you dry through any workout. Originally $55, the pair is now $30.

Nike Lebron Solder XII

Get comfort on the courts with the Lebron Soldier 12, complete with lightweight, responsive cushioning and adjustable hook-and-loop straps for secure lockdown. Originally $130, it’s now 50 percent off.

Nike Cortez Basic Leather OG

This classic low-top style, which rarely ever goes on sale, can be yours for just $56.

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo

The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo upgrades the beloved Pegasus style with a feather-light upper and ZoomX foam for enhanced speed and responsiveness. Originally $180, the style is now $135.

Nike Metcon 4

Perfect for heavy lifters and crossfit lovers, the Nike Metcon 4 features a durable mesh upper, sturdy base and heel clip to stabilize the foot as you train. Reduced from $130, its now $79.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

