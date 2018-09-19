Nike’s Most Beloved Retro Sneaker Is Available in 3 New Stunning Colorways

The Nike Cortez changed the face of running when it was first released in 1972, and it has since become one of the brand’s most iconic styles. Recognizable by its sleek upper and ridged sole, the sneaker has been seen in many iterations on the feet of Olympic athletes and countless celebrities over the years — and now, it’s being offered in three dusty pastel hues.

The new palette, which dropped exclusively in women’s sizes, includes an off-white, pale purple and light blue colorways. Mirroring the brand’s best-known look, the light blue pair features a contrast Swoosh and heel tab, while the purple pair offers a monochromatic upper. The off-white one boasts an outlined Swoosh. Each style includes a subtle charm detail at the base of the laces for an especially feminine touch.

This latest drop follows just weeks after the launch of the Flyleather Cortez, an all-white style with recycled materials in many of its details.

All three pastel colorways are currently available on Nike.com and Nordstrom.com and retail for $100. Shop them below, before they’re gone.

Nike Classic Cortez in white/phantom/white/gold. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Nike Classic Cortez in palest purple/white/phantom. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Nike Classic Cortez in half blue/white/vast gray.

Want more?

Saucony Promotes Unity With Its Limited-Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Sneakers

6 Best Alternatives to the Adidas Stan Smith Out Now

The Best Men’s Adidas Sneakers for $100 or Less