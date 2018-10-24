You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Nike Releases a Sneaker That's Specially Designed for Halloween

By Victor Deng
Nike Air Force 1 "Skeletal Force" BQ7541-100
Both pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Skeletal Force."
CREDIT: Nike

Whether you have or have not decided on what to be for this year's Halloween, Nike is releasing a special edition Air Force 1 Low perfect to pair with any costume. 

Arriving next week, this Halloween-inspired "Skeletal Force" makeup utilizes the timeless white-on-white color scheme as the base featuring a distinct skeletal graphic of the human foot that wraps across the entirety of the upper.

Nike Air Force 1 "Skeletal Force" BQ7541-100
The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Skeletal Force."
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Force 1 "Skeletal Force" BQ7541-100
The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Skeletal Force."
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Force 1 "Skeletal Force" BQ7541-100
Top view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Skeletal Force."
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Force 1 "Skeletal Force" BQ7541-100
The heel of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Skeletal Force."
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Force 1 "Skeletal Force" BQ7541-100
The outsole of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Skeletal Force."
CREDIT: Nike

Staying with the theme, the bone graphic is imprinted onto the insoles as well as bones forming to create the Nike logo on the tongue. The pair sits atop a white midsole and a translucent glow-in-the-dark outsole made for those who will be participating in the trick-or-treating festivities next week.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Skeletal Force" is set to release on Halloween next week for $130 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET.

Access exclusive content

