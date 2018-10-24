Nike Releases a Sneaker That’s Specially Designed for Halloween

Whether you have or have not decided on what to be for this year’s Halloween, Nike is releasing a special edition Air Force 1 Low perfect to pair with any costume.
Arriving next week, this Halloween-inspired “Skeletal Force” makeup utilizes the timeless white-on-white color scheme as the base featuring a distinct skeletal graphic of the human foot that wraps across the entirety of the upper.
Staying with the theme, the bone graphic is imprinted onto the insoles as well as bones forming to create the Nike logo on the tongue. The pair sits atop a white midsole and a translucent glow-in-the-dark outsole made for those who will be participating in the trick-or-treating festivities next week.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Skeletal Force” is set to release on Halloween next week for $130 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET.
