Nike Updates Its ‘Fastest Shoe In the World’ With a New 3D-Printed Upper

Ever since Nike launched the “Breaking2” project in 2017, breaking the world record of a two-hour marathon time has been on the minds of the brand’s designers.

The closest to ever reaching that goal came last month when Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge logged a monumental 2:01:39 time wearing the Nike VaporFly 4% Flyknit, even as he was battle-tested with heavy rainfall and 99-percent humidity (which meant that the kicks absorbed water over the course of 26.2 miles, resulting in added weight).

The upper of the Nike Vaporfly Elite FlyPrint. CREDIT: Nike SNKRS

In its latest advancement in technology, the brand has worked with Kipchoge to improve on its self-proclaimed “world’s fastest shoe” in the hopes of making it even faster. The result: a 3D-printed textile upper named FlyPrint. The first-of-its-kind tech now weighs in at 11 grams lighter than the original VaporFly 4% with further improvements, including more breathability while boasting nearly no water retention. The brand’s energy-returning ZoomX tooling, featuring its signature aerodynamic design, remains the same.

Seeing the latest rendition for the first time, Kipchoge said, “I thought these guys were really crazy. It wasn’t until the testing began that his mind changed. I had to take the shoe, put it on my foot and run on it. You feel like flying when you’re running.”

According to Nike, the SNKRS app will be releasing more info regarding the VaporFly Elite FlyPrint soon.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

