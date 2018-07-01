5 New Neutral Running Sneakers for Men You Can Buy Today

For the runner who hits the pavement in neutral shoes, today’s top brands in the category have several fresh styles that could help you get cardio in on the streets or the treadmill. Check out five looks for men from Mizuno, New Balance, Asics, Brooks and Under Armour that just became available to shop online.

Mizuno Peachtree Waveknit R1

According to the brand, this shoe was inspired by Betsy Ross and the American flag. The sneaker was executed with Mizuno’s proprietary U4ic midsole and U4icX heel wedge, and was designed to give the user a dynamic fit through its ability to stretch and hold your foot.

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit

This performance look with lifestyle appeal comes with a plush ride thanks to its Fresh Foam cushioning. It also boasts suede on the heathered knit upper for both support and style, as well as a bootie construction made to boost your stride.

Asics Gel-Cumulus 20

The new shoe in the fan-favorite Gel-Cumulus franchise features a FlyteFoam midsole, rear and forefoot Gel cushioning, and a jacquard mesh upper.

Brooks Ghost 11

The latest shoe in the franchise pairs BioMoGo DNA and DNA LOFT cushioning for the right softness, durability and responsiveness, and features an integrated system of shock absorbers for its Segmented Crash Pad.

Under Armour Micro G Pursuit

The shoe with the most digestible price point on the list is from Under Armour, coming in at $52.50. The style features a lightweight and breathable mesh upper and a one-piece Micro G foam midsole.

Under Armour Micro G Pursuit. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

